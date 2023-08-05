Verlander throws 7 solid innings to begin 2nd stint with Astros but loses 3-1 to Yankees

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 5:04 pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander began his second stint with the Houston Astros by pitching seven solid innings, but he gave up a go-ahead homer to Jake Bauers that sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory Saturday. Gleyber Torres also went deep for New York, and Nestor Cortes struck out a season-high eight over four innings during an encouraging return to the mound following two months on the injured list. Verlander (6-6) allowed two runs and seven hits, losing a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 2015 with Detroit. He struck out four, walked two and fell to 10-8 against New York in the regular season.



In his first start for the Astros since winning Game 5 of the World Series at Philadelphia last November, the 40-year-old right-hander averaged 94 mph on his 52 four-seam fastballs. “It was a battle, the first three innings,” Verlander said. “I was kind of all over the place control-wise. Not exactly sure why, but I was able to rein it in, make some better pitches and keep us in the ballgame. So definitely felt better after the last few innings.” After helping the Astros to a second World Series title and winning his third AL Cy Young Award, Verlander signed an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the Mets as a free agent in December. But the Mets stumbled this season and Houston reacquired Verlander for a pair of minor league prospects at Tuesday’s trade deadline. New York also agreed to send $35,520,753 to the Astros as part of the deal. And if Verlander exercises his 2025 option, the Mets would send Houston another $17.5 million.

Giancarlo Stanton reached three times for the Yankees, but was easily thrown out by center fielder Mauricio Dubón attempting to score from second on DJ LeMahieu’s base hit in the third. Jose Altuve hit his 200th career homer off Cortes in the third, but that was Houston’s only hit against the left-hander. The Astros fell to 11-6 in their last 17 games and struck out 16 times — one shy of their season high. “Usually we don’t strike out that much, but they were dealing over there,” Baker said. Cortes returned from a rotator cuff strain and was limited to 64 pitches following two rehab outings. He showed a slight uptick in fastball velocity in his first big league start since May 30 in Seattle.

