Smith County manhunt suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 2:22 pm
Smith County manhunt suspect arrestedSMITH COUNTY – The Smith County Sheriff’s office has identified a man wanted in a manhunt Friday afternoon near Interstate 20. According to our news partner KETK, captured was 21-year-old Devoria Hardy of Fort Worth. Hardy was driving eastbound on I-20 when a Smith County Deputy attempted to stop him. His vehicle crossed lanes and was stuck in a ditch. This is when Hardy fled on foot. At this point, Smith County SO, DPS Troopers, Lindale Police Department and Precinct 5 Constable’s Office configured a search parameter near Hardy’s vehicle. Hardy was found a short time later in a wooded area off Interstate 20. The vehicle in question contained two handguns, 50 rounds of ammo, several thousand dollars and THC products. Hardy and his passenger 21-year-old Cordre Tolliver of Shreveport were arrested of a controlled substance, evading arrest and having outstanding warrants. Both men are now in the Smith County Jail.



