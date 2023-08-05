Tyler store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Breaking News! Tyler store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticketTYLER – There was no winner in Friday night’s record Mega Millions jackpot. But, according to our news partner KETK, an East Texan has a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.



This lucky pick was sold at 2030 W Gentry Parkway, which is the home of the Super Food Mart. Currently the Mega Millions jackpot has an estimated worth of $1.55 billion dollars, which would make it the largest in the game’s nearly 30-year history. For planning purposes, that estimated $1.55 billion, has a cash option of $757.2 million.

Go Back