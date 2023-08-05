Today is Saturday August 05, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler store sells $1 million Mega Millions ticket

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 1:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler store sells million Mega Millions ticketTYLER – There was no winner in Friday night’s record Mega Millions jackpot. But, according to our news partner KETK, an East Texan has a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million. This lucky pick was sold at 2030 W Gentry Parkway, which is the home of the Super Food Mart. Currently the Mega Millions jackpot has an estimated worth of $1.55 billion dollars, which would make it the largest in the game’s nearly 30-year history. For planning purposes, that estimated $1.55 billion, has a cash option of $757.2 million.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC