Longview ISD teachers divide almost 2 million in bonus pay

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 7:25 am
Longview ISD teachers divide almost 2 million in bonus payLONGVIEW – Longview school districts received a nice boost Friday morning. According to our news partner KETK, 148 teachers in LISD have received about $2 million in incentive pay. This is all part of what’s called TIA or Teacher Incentive Allotment. Melanie Pondan, the principal at Judson STEAM Academy said, “It is huge, it’s, first of all, it’s a lot of money, it’s life-changing money. It is great for retention, they’re not staying here just for the money, they stay here for the students and because of this district.” Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox added it is an honor to be able to celebrate the people making an impact in students’ lives.



