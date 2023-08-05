Bengals, Logan Wilson agree to four-year, $37.25 million extension

Posted/updated on: August 5, 2023 at 12:35 am

ByBEN BABY

CINCINNATI — One of the core pieces of Cincinnati’s defense has agreed a long-term extension.

The Bengals came to terms with linebacker Logan Wilson on a four-year deal worth up to $37.25 million, a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday. Wilson is the first member of the team’s 2020 draft class to ink a new deal.

Wilson, a third-round draft pick out of Wyoming, is on the final year of his rookie contract. The team’s middle linebacker has started 30 games in his first three seasons.

Cincinnati is in negotiations with the top two picks in that draft class — quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Tee Higgins. Over the past three years, Wilson has showed why Cincinnati invested in him for the future. During the team’s best season in more than three decades, he was an integral part of the team’s defense. Despite playing with a torn labrum, he had a massive performance in the team’s Super Bowl LVI loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Wilson tallied nine tackles, with three coming behind the line of scrimmage, including one sack.

Throughout his career, Wilson has been productive for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s group.

Wilson notched 123 tackles, a career high, during the team’s 2022 season. He also has seven career interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

