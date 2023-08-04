Smith County law enforcement in manhunt near Toll 49 and Interstate 20

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2023 at 3:19 pm

SMITH COUNTY – The Lindale Police Department said that they are assisting the Smith County Sheriff’s Office in a manhunt near the area of Toll 49, Interstate 20 and County Road 411 on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Officials said that there is a heavy law enforcement presence searching for a suspect described as a Black male with dreadlocks, a white shirt and shorts. Lindale Police have asked the public to lock doors, and report any information about the suspect to law enforcement.

