The Farmers’ Almanac winter prediction for Texas

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2023 at 3:09 pm
The Farmers’ Almanac winter prediction for TexasTYLER – With the heat not going away soon. Some are wondering what fall and winter weather will bring. According to our news partner KETK, the Farmers’ Almanac predicts the winter forecast that Texas will see will be unseasonably cold and stormy winter for the upcoming winter.

The spokesperson for the Almanac said, “There are indications that an El Niño, will be brewing in the latter half of 2023, lasting into the winter of 2024. If we consider that alongside our tried-and-true forecast formula, it means that cold temperatures should prevail throughout the country and bring snow, sleet, and ice.” For over 200 years, the Farmers Almanac has been publishing their forecasts with a formula that only they know.



