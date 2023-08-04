Underwhelming U.S. team slumps into Women’s World Cup knockout game against familiar foe

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2023 at 2:31 pm

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Frequent rivals Sweden and the United States will meet once again at the Women’s World Cup, but this time the stakes are tremendously higher. The two-time defending champion Americans are struggling heading into the round of 16 match on Sunday against the Swedes, who they have played often in both the World Cup and the Olympics. “We always find a way to play them in these big tournaments, so we know they’re a very good team. Every time that we play them it’s a massive battle,” U.S. captain Lindsey Horan said ahead of the match in Melbourne, Australia.

The United States is vying for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, but skirted into the knockout round with only one win in group play. The Americans were nearly eliminated by Portugal on Tuesday — a stoppage time blast from Ana Capeta hit the post to preserve a 0-0 draw that pushed the Americans through.



The United States looks nothing like the team that won the 2015 and 2019 titles. That American team pounced early on its opponents won all of its seven matches in 2019. This year, the Americans have just four goals and coach Vlatko Andonovski is integrating 14 newcomers making their World Cup debuts. Sweden has won all of its group matches at this World Cup and has outscored opponents 9-1. The team capped the opening stage with a 2-0 victory over Argentina on Wednesday.

“It’s the Round of 16, they’re going to be a good side and it’s going to be a tough battle,” U.S. forward Lynn Williams said. “But (we’re) just mainly focusing on what we can do and what makes us special, and hopefully go out there and win this game.” The United States has played Sweden six times in the group stage at the World Cup, most recently in 2019 when the Americans won 2-0. The United States went on to win its record fourth overall title in the tournament.

