Reward offered for information on Tyler murder

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2023 at 8:17 am
Reward offered for information on Tyler murderTYLER — Officials are seeking information related to a February murder in Tyler. Warren Edward Rogers, 61, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a residence in the 1600 block of West Mims Street on Feb. 6, our news partner KETK reports. Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers is offering up a $1,000 reward for information, and the family and friends of Rogers are providing a supplemental reward of $1,000. “Rogers was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved by many friends and family,” Crimestoppers said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police Department or to remain anonymous, contact Tyler-Smith County Crimestoppers at 903-597-2833. Only tips submitted directly to Crimestoppers are eligible are eligible for the cash reward.



