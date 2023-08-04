Today is Friday August 04, 2023
Texas Attorney General’s securities fraud trial to wait until end of impeachment trial

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2023 at 8:01 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorneys and a judge say embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s years-delayed trial on securities fraud charges will have to wait until his separate impeachment trial is concluded. During the brief court hearing in Houston on Thursday that was attended by Paxton, state District Judge Andrea Beall agreed with lawyers in the case to delay any decision on setting a trial date until the impeachment trial, set to begin Sept. 5, is finished. Paxton sat by himself on a bench and did not say anything during the brief court hearing. The next court date in the case was set for Oct. 6.



