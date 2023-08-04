Texas detaining fathers on trespassing charges in latest border move

Posted/updated on: August 4, 2023 at 8:01 am

AUSTIN (AP) — Texas officials say state police officers separated migrant families along the border with Mexico by detaining fathers on trespassing charges and turning over mothers and children to federal agencies. The separations mark a shift from previous comments by Texas leaders who said families should stay together. Hearst Newspapers reports the families were separated last month in the border town of Eagle Pass. Texas’ latest move to secure the border without coordinating with the federal government drew widespread criticism from immigration advocates. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security says the reports of separated families should be investigated.

