The bad news keeps coming.

In the wake of yet another indictment of former president Trump and following very troubling testimony before Congress by former Hunter Biden BFF Devon Archer, you might have missed – or you might not remember – that last Friday, President Biden finally acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild.

He wishes you’d remember that. He also hopes that while thinking well of him for it, that you will also concentrate a goodly percentage of your mental energies on Donald Trump’s latest legal woes.

The little four-year-old girl who won her grandfather’s tardy recognition is Navy Joan Roberts, daughter of Lunden Roberts, a stripper with whom President Biden’s drug-addled, sex-addicted, unskilled and unemployable wastrel son Hunter once hooked up.

The president at last acknowledged the little girl but as much as he’d like you to think so, that acknowledgement isn’t an act of decency. It’s an act of desperation. It (along with the timely release of another grand jury indictment of Donald Trump) is intended to distract from the bad news that keeps piling up on the Biden White House.

Last week was particularly bad. The plea deal between First Son Hunter and the Department of Justice that was to not only keep Hunter out of jail on federal tax and gun charges but also provide immunity on a long list of other charges, was rejected by a federal judge in Delaware.

The de facto blanket immunity that was buried in that plea deal was critical to Joe Biden’s political future. The intention via the deal was to cloak a growing pile of evidence that the “Big Guy” himself is the most corrupt president in our nation’s 234 years as a Constitutional republic.

The president’s own words are coming back on him. You remember these exchanges with the media when asked about his knowledge of Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

FOX WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT PETER DOOCY: “Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?” VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” SPEAKING AT A PRESS CONFERENCE: “I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses, period.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/joe-biden-i-have-never-discussed-with-my-son-aug-sep-2019.mp3

Or how about this voicemail, found on Hunter’s infamous laptop? It’s a message that Joe Biden left for Hunter following a New York Times story on Hunter’s dealings with Chinese oil tycoon Ye Jianming.

Hey, pal, it’s dad. It’s 8:15 um…on Wednesday night. If you get a chance, give me a call. Nothing urgent. Just wanted to talk to you. I thought the article, at least online – it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times was good. I think you’re clear. Anyway, if you get a chance, give me a call. I love you.” https://www.youtellmetexas.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/joe-biden-vm-to-hunter-re-times-article.mp3

In the clear on what? I think we all have a pretty good idea, and the Biden White House knows it.

Pay close attention for the next month. Either this story simmers down (or the Trump story eclipses it), as the Biden White House fervently hopes.

Or it boils over in a huge way.

