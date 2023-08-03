Today is Thursday August 03, 2023
Half pound of marijuana seized during traffic stop in East Texas

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2023 at 4:44 pm
HARRISON COUNTY – A man was arrested after half a pound of marijuana was allegedly seized during a traffic stop in Harrison County according to our news partners at KETK..

According to officials, on Wednesday a deputy with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Authorities said the deputy had probable cause to conduct a narcotics search on the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Shayne Thomas and during the search, the deputy reportedly found “about half a pound of marijuana.”

Authorities said Thomas was arrested for two active warrants and a felony possession of marijuana charge. Thomas is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail with a bond total of $43,500.



