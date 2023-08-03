Five arrested in connection to teen’s shooting death

MARSHALL — Three adults and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old. According to our news partner KETK, on June 7, just after 1:30 a.m., officials were notified of a person lying in the roadway on Alexander Street. Upon arrival, officers found a young black male dead as the result of a single gunshot wound to the chest. An investigation found that the teen was lying in the road for more than an hour and a half before the police were called. Individuals reportedly drove around the body and took photos and video recordings of the body in the road. Two juveniles were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity for robbery.

Tyra Valentine, 24, Diamond Roach, 32, and Alexander Morrison, 50, all of Marshall were arrested and charged with failure to report human remains. Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting death and say more information will be made available at a later date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Rob Farnham at 903-935-4539. To remain anonymous, contact the Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at 903-935-9969.

