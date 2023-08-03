White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has Tommy John surgery

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2023 at 6:52 am

ByESPN.com news

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow, the team announced Wednesday.

It will take about 12-14 months for the right-handed Hendriks to recover from the procedure, which was performed by Dr. Keith Meister at TMI Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery in Arlington, Texas.

Hendriks, 34, was put on the 15-day injured list on June 11, with the move retroactive to June 10.

In five relief appearances this season, Hendriks went 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA across five innings. He also had one save.

Hendriks began the season on the IL as he was receiving treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He completed that treatment on April 3 and announced he was cancer free 17 days later.

