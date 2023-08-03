Tom Brady becomes minority owner at Birmingham City

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2023 at 6:44 am

ByTOM HAMILTON

NFL legend Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Birmingham City, a club in English soccer’s second-tier Championship.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has entered into a partnership with Birmingham’s owners, Knighthead Capital Management LLC, and he will become chairman of the advisory board at the club.

There Brady will, according to a statement from Birmingham, “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness, and recovery systems and programs.”

He retired from NFL in February 2023, after 23 seasons in the game where he won the Super Bowl seven times, and was named MVP five times establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the sport.

The announcement sees Brady become the second newly retired NFL star to take an interest in English football in the last three months after JJ Watt became a minority investor in Premier League side Burnley on May 1.

By his own admission, Brady has a lot to learn about English football but is looking forward to bringing his experience to the club.

“So here’s the deal, I’m officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club,” Brady said. “And maybe you’re asking what do you know about English football, Tom? Well let’s just say I’ve got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning, and I think they may translate pretty well.

“I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn’t watching. I know a team is nothing without the city that shows up and stands behind it.

“Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog. The road’s been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing.

“I’ll see you at St Andrew’s soon. It’s time to get to work.”

Brady will also work with the club on global marketing efforts and identify new commercial opportunities.

Since the takeover was completed on May 8, the new owners have brought in ex-Man City boss Garry Cook as their new CEO and have appointed ex-England manager Hope Powell as women’s technical director. Brady is the latest addition.

Tom Wagner, chairman of Birmingham’s board, said: “Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club.

“The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

Brady added: “Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honour for me. BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management and players to make our Second City club second to none.

“I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

