Woman dead after being hit by train in East Texas

Woman dead after being hit by train in East TexasJACKSONVILLE — A woman is dead after being hit by a train in Jacksonville. According to our news partner KETK, on Wednesday around 1 p.m., Jacksonville police and fire departments responded to an accident in reference to a train hitting a pedestrian west of US 69 on the Union Pacific rail Line. Authorities identified the pedestrian as a woman and she reportedly was walking eastbound on the tracks as the train was approaching but did not respond to the train warning horns. After striking the woman, officials said the crew stopped the train and contacted emergency services for aid. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and most streets and intersections west of the overpass on Highway 69 were closed while police conducted an investigation of the incident. Officials said they are withholding the name of the woman until family members can be contacted.



