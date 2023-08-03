Today is Thursday August 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Willy the rodeo goat found safe

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2023 at 7:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Willy the rodeo goat has lassoed the hearts of residents in a rural South Texas county ever since she escaped from an animal enclosure July 15. She was finally found Monday. Residents in Willacy County had searched for her on horses, all-terrain vehicles and by drone. Local businesses had donated 90 prizes and gifts worth $5,000 in total to be given to whoever found her. A 16-year-old and and his friend caught Willy after spotting her in a wooded area. The search for Willy brought national attention to the county about 300 miles southwest of Houston that has about 20,000 residents.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC