Willy the rodeo goat found safe

Posted/updated on: August 3, 2023 at 7:58 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Willy the rodeo goat has lassoed the hearts of residents in a rural South Texas county ever since she escaped from an animal enclosure July 15. She was finally found Monday. Residents in Willacy County had searched for her on horses, all-terrain vehicles and by drone. Local businesses had donated 90 prizes and gifts worth $5,000 in total to be given to whoever found her. A 16-year-old and and his friend caught Willy after spotting her in a wooded area. The search for Willy brought national attention to the county about 300 miles southwest of Houston that has about 20,000 residents.

