The Rangers expected more wins this year. After a deadline push, they’re thinking about October

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2023 at 7:28 pm

ARLINGTON (AP) — The Texas Rangers certainly expected to win a lot of games this season after bolstering their rotation with some proven veterans and hiring three-time championship manager Bruce Bochy last winter, a year after they committed a half-billion dollars for an All-Star middle infield. Now there are thoughts of maybe winning it all. “The way the guys have played has obviously made a change,” general manager Chris Young said. “We came into the season focused on being a competitive club and playing meaningful games in September with a chance to play in October,” he said. “This team has done a great job of putting us in that situation here at the deadline. It was our responsibility to add to this team to make it even better.”



After Texas charged to the AL West lead, Young got a head start by acquiring hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman a month ago. In the days leading up to the trade deadline, he added two more starters — three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and lefty Jordan Montgomery, who came from St. Louis with reliever Chris Stratton. “It just sends a message to the guys in the clubhouse that they believe in us,” said Andrew Heaney, one of the first-year Rangers, who hours after Tuesday’s deadline struck out 11 over six innings in a 2-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

“These guys know that this front office, ownership is fully committed,” Bochy said. “It does a lot for a club when you get to the deadline and get the type of players that we got.” The Rangers haven’t had a winning season since their last AL West title in 2016 and won only 68 games last year after signing shortstop Corey Seager and second baseman Marcus Semien. But they are now going all-in while big spenders like the New York Mets and San Diego Padres are fourth in their respective divisions when they anticipated being World Series contenders.

