McCormick homers twice to give Astros 3-2 win over Guardians, series sweep

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2023 at 7:24 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Chas McCormick hit a two-run homer in the second and a tiebreaking shot in the sixth to lift the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. The victory completes a three-game sweep and comes a day after Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in franchise history in a 2-0 win Tuesday night. It’s the third multi-homer game of McCormick’s career and second this season. “It was nice to get the sweep today,” McCormick said. “I just made sure I came ready to play. I think yesterday I just played like crap. And today I made sure to be ready to hit the pitches they were going to throw me and I got myself prepared well today and I’m happy to put some good swings on balls and we ended up winning.” Justin Verlander is expected to join the Astros in New York on Thursday before the start of a series against the Yankees after being reacquired in a trade with the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Astros haven’t announced their rotation past Friday, but Baker said Wednesday that there’s a possibility that Verlander starts Saturday.



