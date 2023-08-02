Framber Valdez throws no-hitter as Astros beat Guardians 2-0

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2023 at 7:22 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Valdez (9-7) allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Kyle Tucker provided the offense with a two-run single in the third inning. Cleveland’s rookie starter Gavin Williams (1-3) allowed four hits and two runs in five innings for the loss.

