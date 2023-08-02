Today is Wednesday August 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Framber Valdez throws no-hitter as Astros beat Guardians 2-0

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2023 at 7:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night. Valdez (9-7) allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame. He’s the first left-hander to throw a no-hitter for Houston. Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration. Kyle Tucker provided the offense with a two-run single in the third inning. Cleveland’s rookie starter Gavin Williams (1-3) allowed four hits and two runs in five innings for the loss.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC