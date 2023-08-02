Lufkin school district names new police chief

Posted/updated on: August 2, 2023 at 4:28 pm

LUFKIN – Lufkin ISD named a longtime police officer as their new chief of police for the school district. According to our news partner KETK, David Garza formerly with Lufkin PD and Diboll ISD, replaces Jay Jost who retires after 37 years with the school district.



Garza received his criminal justice degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and Kilgore College Police Academy. Has been a Master Peace Office for 26 years working with the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. During his time with the TABC, Garza was a member of their special investigations unit and was also part of an FBI Human Trafficking Task Force.

LISD Superintendent Lynn Torres said, “We are pleased to welcome Chief Garza to the Lufkin Panther family. He comes to us with a wide range of experiences in law enforcement and the respect of many local agencies. I know that he will strengthen our team and our relations with other city and county officials.”

