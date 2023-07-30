Astros score season high in 17-4 rout of Rays

Posted/updated on: July 30, 2023 at 5:20 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña had a career-high four RBIs, Yainer Díaz and José Abreu added three apiece and the Houston Astros had their highest-scoring game of the season in a 17-4 rout of the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night. Díaz put Houston up early with a two-run shot in the second. Peña, who had two hits, made it 5-0 with a bases-loaded double in the fourth. Chas McCormick hit a two-run triple in Houston’s three-run fifth and Abreu made it 11-0 with his 10th homer of the season in the sixth to help the Astros bounce back after a 4-3 loss in the series opener Friday. Hunter Brown (7-7) allowed four hits and two runs in 6-plus innings for his first win since June 13.

Go Back