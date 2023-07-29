Still no charges in Astroworld music festival deaths

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2023 at 5:07 pm

AP – Nearly two years after 10 people were crushed to death during the deadly 2021 Astroworld festival in Houston, no charges have been filed despite at least some people, including workers, expressing safety concerns about the event. Harris County prosecutors have said the circumstances of the deaths eliminate counts such as murder, manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide, limiting them to child endangerment for the very youngest of the victims. University of Houston criminal law professor Sandra Guerra Thompson said it is difficult to determine precisely who caused the deaths at such a large event.

