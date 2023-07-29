Today is Saturday July 29, 2023
Deputy placed on leave while incident with inmate investigated

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2023 at 5:06 pm
Deputy placed on leave while incident with inmate investigatedCHEROKEE COUNTY – A deputy has been placed on administrative leave while Texas Rangers investigate an incident that took place on July 23 between him and an inmate at the Cherokee County Jail. Sheriff Brent Dickson contacted the Texas Rangers to investigate the incident after reviewing it himself. Pending the Texas Rangers investigation, Dickson said the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave and no further information can be released at this time, updates will posted as they become available.



