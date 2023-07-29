Sex offender arrested, deputy hospitalized after standoff

Posted/updated on: July 29, 2023 at 5:06 pm

GROVETON – According to our news partner KETK a wanted man is in custody and a deputy was hospitalized with a head injury following a tense five-hour standoff in Trinity County overnight. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace identified the suspect as Keith “KD” Williams. Authorities received a crime stoppers tip that Williams, a convicted sex offender last registered in Polk County, was living in an RV in Groveton. When they went out to serve a felony warrant, he reportedly locked himself inside the RV, shouting at officers from inside. While Williams was barricaded, Wallace said he threw items like spears, arrows, wooden blocks, chemicals, water and propane tanks at law enforcement. The suspect hit one of our deputies in the head with a hammer,” Wallace said.

“This man is a two-time felon, on both counts he’s been to prison,” Wallace explained in a Facebook live. “Sexual assault, one of a 16-year-old, one of a 54-year-old.” “I don’t believe I’ve ever seen anybody this hard to get into custody in my life. This guy took multiple canisters of CS, pepper spray, did not have anything shielding him, no mask, no nothing. I’ve never seen anything like it. He ended up getting tased, probably rode the lightning for 45 seconds before he decided to give up, that was after six men were holding him down trying to get cuffs on him.”

“Everybody went home alive, that’s a good thing,” Wallace said. “I don’t believe any injuries are life-threatening, but we did have one deputy go to the hospital to get checked out to make sure he doesn’t have a concussion or anything like that.”

