Bengals say Joe Burrow likely out ‘several weeks’ with calf

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2023 at 11:09 pm

ByESPN.com news services

CINCINNATI — Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Friday that quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined “several weeks” after suffering a right calf strain in practice a day earlier.

Burrow was carted off the field Thursday after scrambling to his right and pulling up with a noncontact injury.

This is the third straight summer that Burrow’s time in the lineup has been interrupted by a medical issue. In 2021, he was recovering from a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and last year he suffered a ruptured appendix that required surgery days before camp started.

But Taylor brushed aside any concerns, instead pointing out that Burrow’s several days of work prior to this injury is more than he’s had in the two previous camps.

“Joe got more days this July than he’s ever had in the NFL,” Taylor said. “So, I feel really good about that and the progress we’ve made during those July practices with Joe, and when he’s able to get back we’ll be able to get the work that we need.”

The Bengals open the season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 10. In the meantime, Taylor said quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Jake Browning will split first-team reps. The Bengals also will likely look to add a quarterback to take some of the load off that pair.

Taylor said the quarterbacks will alternate days with the first-team offense as they battle for the No. 2 job.

“You might see two days in a row where one guy’s taking [snaps] with the 1s. Don’t read too much into it,” Taylor said. “We’re in the early parts of camp. We’re going to give those guys a lot of opportunity. That’s the silver lining here. These guys get a chance to go with the first group and get a lot of work, a lot more work than they would have gotten.”

While it won’t eliminate concerns related to Burrow’s absence, the Bengals’ passing game was still impressive Friday. Browning took advantage of playing with receiver Ja’Marr Chase, hitting the Pro Bowl wideout for a pair of big plays.

“We had some big, explosive plays and were pretty efficient in the red zone,” Browning said. “Obviously, I was working with some guys I was not used to working with. … It’s definitely nice. There were a couple routes where I’m throwing to Ja’Marr and it’s like, ‘Damn, he’s wide open.’

“It was like, wow.”

Veteran safety Michael Thomas reluctantly admitted the offense looked good in Burrow’s absence. As Browning walked by Thomas’ locker, Thomas raised his eyebrows and offered a compliment.

“Pretty good day!” he said. “Pretty good day.”

In a more serious moment, Thomas said the Bengals’ significant experience will anchor the team in Burrow’s absence.

“We have a lot of guys returning who have played some meaningful football in January and even in February,” he said. “You never want to lose your quarterback. That’s the one piece you need to have to have success. But it’s a process and we have time. He’s going to do everything in his power to get back and take care of himself.”

Burrow, a fourth-year player out of LSU, is coming off his best season as a pro and is in contract discussions with the Bengals on a deal that could make him the highest-paid player in the NFL.

