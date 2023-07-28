Today is Friday July 28, 2023
‘Suits’ sets streaming record for acquired series

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2023 at 4:40 pm
Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Suits may have only recently become available to watch on Netflix, but it’s already made quite an impression.

The former USA Network series, which starred Meghan Markle for eight seasons, then ran for a ninth and final season after her character was written out, set a viewing time record for an acquired series in the week of June 26-July 2.

According to NielsenSuits had 3.14 billion minutes of watch time. This easily passes the former record of 2.49 billion minutes that was held by Manifest, back before the show became a Netflix original and still belonged to NBC.

Suits finished airing almost four years ago in September 2019. It became available on Netflix on June 23. The series is also available to watch on Peacock, and streams from that service contribute to its total viewing time record.

This huge number of streams for Suits beats out newer titles, like the debut of season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix, which came in second with 1.31 billion minutes of viewing, and The Bear on Hulu, which came in third with 1.01 billion minutes of viewing.

