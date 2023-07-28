Today is Friday July 28, 2023
‘Love Actually’ star Thomas Brodie-Sangster announces engagement to Talulah Riley: “Love is all around”

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2023 at 12:38 pm
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cowes Week

Love Actually star Thomas Brodie-Sangster recently shared news of his engagement to actress Talulah Riley with a reference to the iconic romantic comedy.

The actor, who played Sam, the stepson of Liam Neeson's character Daniel in the 2003 hit, shared a photo with Riley on Thursday, July 27, which he captioned, "Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged. Love is all around X".

Many felt the last line of his post was a subtle reference to Hugh Grant's monologue in the film, in which his character famously says, "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."

Riley also shared their engagement news on her social media. "Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!" she tweeted.

This will be Brodie-Sangster's first marriage; Riley was previously married twice to Elon Musk.

Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, replied to Riley's engagement announcement shared on the platform, writing, "Congratulations!"

Brodie-Sangster and Riley reportedly met in 2021 while they worked as costars on FX's Pistol.

