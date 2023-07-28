East Texas man dies after tractor lands on him while doing yard work

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2023 at 12:34 pm

GLADEWATER – A 73-year-old man is dead after his tractor fell on top of him on Wednesday afternoon according to our news partners at KETK.

On Wednesday, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Lake Deverina in reference to a man who had been crushed by a tractor.

According to Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan, David Cates was on his tractor working in his yard when the tractor tipped over falling off of a four-foot retaining wall. Bryan said the tractor landed on Cates, causing blunt force trauma.

At 3:15 p.m., Cates was pronounced dead on the scene by Bryan and the investigation led officials to believe Cates was killed instantly by the impact of the tractor landing on top of him.

