Man arrested in connection to July 4th homicide in East Texas

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2023 at 8:41 am

HARRISON COUNTY — A suspect has been arrested in connection to a murder that took place on July 4 in Ore City. According to our news partner KETK, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the homicide case after responding to a shooting in the Ore City/Lazy Lakes area. Authorities said Jeremy Vick, 35, had died at a local hospital from a gunshot wound. Investigators issued a warrant for Kristopher Dylan Ratcliff, 36, for the charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Ratcliff was nabbed by the U.S. Marshal Services in Bangor, Maine and will be arraigned upon waiver of extradition, then transferred to the Harrison County Jail.

Go Back