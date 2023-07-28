Biogen to bulk up rare disease treatments with $7 billion acquisition

PLANO (AP) – Alzheimer’s treatment developer Biogen is spending more than $7 billion to buy Reata Pharmaceuticals and bolster its rare disease treatments. The drugmaker said Friday it will pay $172.50 in cash for each share of Reata in a deal it expects to close by the end of this year. Plano, Texas-based Reata focuses on developing treatments that regulate cellular metabolism and deal with inflammation in serious neurologic diseases. It makes Skyclarys, an FDA-approved treatment for the neurologic disorder Freidreich’s ataxia. Biogen said the deal has an enterprise value of $7.3 billion. Regulators and Reata shareholders still need to approve the deal.

