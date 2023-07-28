Today is Friday July 28, 2023
Soaring labor costs at Southwest Airlines overshadow record revenue

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2023 at 4:08 am
DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines is reporting a $683 million profit for the second quarter, and revenue is a quarterly record as planes are packed during the peak summer travel season. The financial results reported Thursday were in line with Wall Street expectations. But the airline is warning that a key revenue ratio will fall in the third quarter, and it also faces higher labor costs as it negotiates new contracts with unions. In afternoon trading, Southwest shares were having one of their worst days in more than three years.



