Hawkins PD search for sex assault suspect

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 9:39 pm

HAWKINS — Law enforcement in Hawkins is trying to gather information about a sexual assault that happened this week at a convenience store location. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say a women was getting gas early Wednesday morning July 26 when she was sexually assaulted at a closed convenience store. Anyone with information relating to this are asked to contact the Hawkins Police Department or the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

