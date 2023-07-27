Today is Thursday July 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Hawkins PD search for sex assault suspect

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 9:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Hawkins PD search for sex assault suspectHAWKINS — Law enforcement in Hawkins is trying to gather information about a sexual assault that happened this week at a convenience store location. According to our news partner KETK, authorities say a women was getting gas early Wednesday morning July 26 when she was sexually assaulted at a closed convenience store. Anyone with information relating to this are asked to contact the Hawkins Police Department or the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC