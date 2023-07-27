Today is Thursday July 27, 2023
Colorado leaving Pac-12 and returning to Big 12 in 2024 following unanimous vote by board of regents

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 9:01 pm
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 to return to the conference the Buffaloes jilted a dozen years ago, and the Big 12 celebrated the reunion with a two-word statement released through Commissioner Brett Yomark: “They’re back.” Colorado is expected to take in $31.7 million in annual television revenue over the course of the Big 12’s new deal, but Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George insisted that money wasn’t the only factor in CU becoming the first Power Five school to return to the conference it had left. While some of the regents expressed disappointment about leaving the Pac-12, they said the shifting sports landscape left CU no option but to rejoin the conference where they were a founding member before heading West in 2011. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year.



