Let’s be sure to thank Hunter.

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 4:23 pm

Hunter Biden was likely feeling good Wednesday morning, all things considered. Despite being patently guilty of federal crimes for which ordinary mortals suffer years of imprisonment, he was about to get off with the federal equivalent of paying a traffic ticket.

He walked into court in Wilmington, Delaware expecting to appear before U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in a pro-forma proceeding. He expected a judicial rubber stamp on the plea deal he struck with federal prosecutors on tax evasion and federal gun law charges.

Things didn’t go as planned.

The judge did her job and asked the appropriate questions and in so doing revealed to the world that Hunter Biden was getting the sweetest of sweetheart deals. Buried deep in the paperwork the Department of Justice was agreeing to not only let Hunter off with a slap on the wrist on charges that would see you or me trundled off to prison, they were attempting to give him, via the back door, immunity on charges not yet filed.

Those charges potentially include violation of FARA – the Foreign Agents Registration Act. FARA requires individuals who represent foreign governments – which Hunter’s laptop clearly reveals that he does – to make certain regular disclosures as to relationships, activities and attendant financial compensation to the Department of Justice.

RELATED: Jonathan Turley on FOX News Channel on charge “the White House most fears.”

The judge asked some pointed questions, sent the lawyers for both sides off by themselves to work out problems that she had with the deal, and in the end, wasn’t having it.

The plea deal fell apart and Hunter and the DOJ now have a month to come to some other arrangement.

Failing to gain rubber stamp approval of the deal between DOJ and Hunter Biden puts both parties in a real pickle.

The pickle is obvious for Hunter. He may actually be punished.

But as former U.S. Attorney Brett Tollman explained Wednesday night to Jesse Watters on the FOX News Channel, the DOJ is in a pickle, too. They must decide to either continue running a protection racket for the son of a Democratic president – only this time with an order of magnitude increase in public scrutiny – or belatedly put some teeth in their prosecution of Hunter Biden.

Just to reiterate, if you or I (or someone with the last name of Trump) failed to pay taxes on millions in income, lied on a federal form required of all gun purchasers and took in millions of dollars in return for representing the interests of foreign nations to the highest levels of the U.S. government without making the legally required disclosures, we would go to prison.

The DOJ is now exposed. It must decide which is more important, protecting top Democrats or attempting the salvage of their increasingly damaged reputation.

So, in the end, we owe Hunter Biden a debt of gratitude. Absent his pathological dysfunction, the disinfecting properties of sunlight might not have reached the shadowy spaces of the Department of Justice, where corrupt and politicized idealogues have been nibbling away like rodents at the very foundations of our republic.

Go Back