Fans return to Washington Commanders camp to celebrate the team’s ownership change

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 3:13 pm

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Three weeks after Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the Washington Commanders, Andrew and Laura Potts went to a home game and decided to become season-ticket holders. They hoped a sale would be completed by the time they returned, and they got their wish last week when NFL owners unanimously approved the transfer of the team from the Snyders to a group led by Josh Harris. The couple from Front Royal, Virginia, was in the front row at the first public practice of training camp, with the back of Andrew’s jersey bearing the words, “SNYDER GONE.” Snyder is gone, and Washington football fans are back. More than 3,000 attended Thursday, filling up brand new bleachers and standing room space next to the field like nothing seen at this team’s camp in recent years.



“Just the excitement: Nobody’s negative anymore,” said Laura Potts, 34. “All the negativity’s gone all of a sudden. It’s really fun to see.” The packed stands full of cheering fans was a stark contrast from a year ago, when the grounds were nearly empty and apathy at an all-time high. The Commanders were last in the NFL in attendance after ranking 31st of 32 teams in 2021. And the fans who were there often wore the colors of the visiting team. Looking around at the crowd assembled for practice, offensive lineman Sam Cosmi envisioned a world this season where home games feel like home. “It’s going to be nice,” Cosmi said. “I feel like this year we’re not going to be at a home game and having to go on silent count. I’m looking forward to that. I think we’ll have a packed stadium with burgundy and gold, so I’m excited about that.”

