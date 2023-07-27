Today is Thursday July 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated by throwing a 1-hitter

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 3:06 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The Angels said they have decided not to deal the two-way superstar, a morning after making a significant move that signaled they’re in win-now mode. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with a gem — he pitched the first complete game of his Major League Baseball career Thursday, spinning a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. “We’re going to roll the dice and see what happens,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters in Detroit before a doubleheader against the Tigers, just days before MLB’s trade deadline.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC