The Angels said they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani, and he celebrated by throwing a 1-hitter

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 3:06 pm

DETROIT (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is staying with the Los Angeles Angels, at least for the rest of the season. The Angels said they have decided not to deal the two-way superstar, a morning after making a significant move that signaled they’re in win-now mode. It was welcome news in the Angels’ clubhouse, and Ohtani celebrated with a gem — he pitched the first complete game of his Major League Baseball career Thursday, spinning a one-hitter in a 6-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers. “We’re going to roll the dice and see what happens,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian told reporters in Detroit before a doubleheader against the Tigers, just days before MLB’s trade deadline.

