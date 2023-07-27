Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 3:02 pm

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Lindsey Horan is setting a feisty tone for the United States at the Women’s World Cup. Horan, the U.S. co-captain, steadied herself after an angry exchange with Dutch midfielder Danielle van de Donk and scored to give the United States a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands on Thursday. Frustrated by the Netherlands’ first half lead, Horan went from exasperation with van de Donk to elation for her tying goal in a span of just two minutes in the second half. “To come from a goal down and have that momentum shift in the second half was incredible. I think no one was happy with our first-half performance, letting them have the ball a little bit too much, but we changed things, and how we responded,” she said.

The tie keeps the United States atop the Group E standings, in front of the Netherlands with a better goal difference, and in good position to advance to the knockout round. The Americans wrap up group play on Tuesday against Portugal. The United States is seeking its third straight World Cup title but this time the squad is younger and less experienced than in previous tournaments. Fourteen players on the roster are making their World Cup debuts.

Go Back