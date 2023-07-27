Today is Thursday July 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas Rangers investigate Rusk County Jail death

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 2:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


RUSK COUNTY – The Texas Rangers are investigating an in-custody death that happened at the Rusk County Jail on Sunday afternoon.

According to our news partners at KETK and the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Bradley, 61, was found unresponsive in his bed by jail staff on Sunday afternoon. Officials said that staff immediately began CPR before Bradley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bradley’s family was notified and according to the sheriff’s office, his body is being taken to Tyler for an autopsy.

The Texas Rangers are conducting an investigation into Bradley’s death as per standard procedure.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC