Several Tyler firefighters honored for 25 years of service

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 9:44 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council recognized first responders for their combined, 175 years of service to the Rose City, at Wednesday morning’s city council meeting, our news partner KETK reports. “It’s amazing how quick 25 years has gone,” said Cordell Parker, Fire Battalion Chief. The City of Tyler recognized seven firemen who have served the city for 25 years. “We’re just here to serve them and what they need, you know they need something done, an emergency we’re here to take care of them,” said Parker. Mayor Don Warren presented honorary certificates to each first responder for their commitment over several years.

“Love serving the city and just every part of this job. There’s been ups and downs but in the end, it’s been a great job,” said David Admire, Battalion Chief. Admire shared that he’s learned a lot in the past 25 years.

It all comes down to working as a team to serve others. “Serving around other guys who are passionate helps you be passionate and knowing that you can help someone in their worst day, it makes you feel good to know that you’re helping someone else,” said Admire. He shared how the industry is always evolving. “Technology has come a long way in 25 years we’re probably a lot safer than we used to be which is good for the guys, there are a lot more concerns about our future health and stuff like that,” said Admire.

Parker explained that his career is worthwhile. “Firefighting is a great profession. I encourage anybody that thinks they’re interested to pursue that, it’s very rewarding,” said Parker.

