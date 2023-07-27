Today is Thursday July 27, 2023
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 9:26 am
Smith County Sheriff’s Office searching for runawaySMITH COUNTY — Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old runaway. According to the sheriff’s office, Lincoln Legg ran away from his residence on July 10. He was subsequently located on July 24, although he ran away again after returning home. Lincoln is considered to be a chronic runaway and his welfare is of  high concern. Officials believe Lincoln to be in circumstances and situations that would be considered dangerous for a child. Lincoln is described as a white male, blonde hair, blue eyes, 5’06, 130 lbs. Lincoln is reported to have recently shaved his head. He has been located in the past, within the city limits of Tyler and is known to frequent the East Loop 323 corridor area.

 

Officials say use caution when attempting to approach or apprehend Lincoln due to him having a history of evading and can be violent at times. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lincoln Legg, please call the Smith
County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-705-0170.

Anyone who harbors a child and is criminally negligent about whether the child is younger than 18 years of age and has voluntarily left home without the consent of a parent or guardian, can be charged with Harboring a Runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor.



