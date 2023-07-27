Doctor’s receptionist who stole more than $44,000 from unsuspecting patients arrested: Police

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 4:43 am

Facebook / Winter Springs Police Department

(WINTER SPRINGS, Fla.) -- A receptionist at a Florida’s doctor’s office has been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $44,000 from dozens of patients, police say.

The investigation into Angelina Mena -- a receptionist at MacDonald Family EyeCare -- of Winter Springs, Florida, in northeast Orlando started more than a year ago on March 11, 2022, when the optometrist’s office contacted the Winter Springs Police Department about a potential case of fraud.

“According to the business, the receptionist Angelina Mena was allegedly illegally using patients’ credit card information to commit credit card fraud,” read a statement from the Winter Springs Police Department following the announcement of Mena’s arrest.

During the month-long investigation into the suspect, authorities from Winter Springs found that Mena used her own square account to steal approximately $44,000 from 76 patients who frequented the family practice, police said.

Following the conclusion of the 16-month police investigation, authorities were able to file charges with the State Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Mena.

Mena was arrested last Friday on July 21 on several charges, according to police, and was subsequently booked into the Orange County Jail where she will wait to be prosecuted.

The Winter Spring Police Department’s investigation into the incident is ongoing and no further details will be released about the case at this time.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back