22 attorneys general oppose 3M settlement over water systems contamination

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 1:22 am

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Twenty-two attorneys general want a federal court to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement over contamination of U.S. public drinking water systems with PFAS chemicals. The deal was reached in June between manufacturer 3M and attorneys representing hundreds of communities that have sued the company. PFAS compounds are used in many water- and grease-resistant consumer products. They don’t degrade in the environment and have been linked to a variety of health problems. A deal reached last month would compensate many communities across the nation. But the attorneys general said Wednesday it lets 3M off too easily before communities know what their cleanup costs will be.

In addition to California, states urging Judge Richard Gergel to reject the deal included Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Wisconsin. Also opposed were Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Northern Mariana Islands.

