Today is Thursday July 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 1:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce new steps to address the extreme heat that has threatened millions of Americans, most recently in the Southwest. The White House says officials are working on improved weather forecasts and more accessible drinking water. The leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as the mayors of Phoenix, Ariz., and San Antonio, Texas, will participate in the event with Biden. Both cities have seen long stretches of broiling triple-digit temperatures.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC