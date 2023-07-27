Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2023 at 1:20 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to announce new steps to address the extreme heat that has threatened millions of Americans, most recently in the Southwest. The White House says officials are working on improved weather forecasts and more accessible drinking water. The leaders of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as well as the mayors of Phoenix, Ariz., and San Antonio, Texas, will participate in the event with Biden. Both cities have seen long stretches of broiling triple-digit temperatures.

Go Back