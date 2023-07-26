Gregg County authorites are looking for 2 lawbreakers

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 9:29 pm

GREGG COUNTY – The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate two unidentified males in regards to several crimes in Gregg County. According to our news partner KETK, officers believe the men pictured are a African American Male and Hispanic Male between the ages of 18 to 23. They are wanted for burglary of a vehicle, possession of marijuana, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Authorities ask if you have information to contact the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office or click greggcountycrimestoppers.com here.

Go Back