Aaron Rodgers takes a pay cut and agrees to a 2-year, $75 million deal with the Jets, AP source says

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 7:05 pm

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers has a new deal with the New York Jets — and he’s taking a pay cut to try to help deliver a Super Bowl to the winning-starved franchise. Rodgers agreed to a new two-year, $75 million guaranteed contract with the Jets on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the deal. The four-time NFL MVP had nearly $110 million in guaranteed money remaining on his previous deal signed with Green Bay. But Rodgers is taking less money with New York in a move that appears to also reiterate his stay with the Jets is likely to last beyond just this season. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the contract. NFL Network first reported the sides had agreed to a new deal — that includes no-franchise tag and no-trade clauses — after Rodgers confirmed a ProFootballTalk report Tuesday night he had agreed to a reworked contract.

