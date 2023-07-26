Marshall PD charge 2 in alleged aggravated assault

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 5:30 pm

MARSHALL – Marshall Police Department have made arrests in the a shooting of a 13 year-old boy. According to our news partner KETK, MPD was called late in the evening July 5 to the scene of a shooting on West Emory Street. Officers found the unnamed victim shot with a non-life-threatening injury, he was transported to a local hospital. In the course of their investigation, Marshall Police identified 18 year-old Eric Lavigne of Marshall and 19 year-old Christiana Whitt of Henderson as the assailants of the unnamed victim. Lavigne remains in the Harrison County Jail on a $200,000 bond. Whitt was arrested on July 19 and has since been released on a $75,000 bond.

