Olympic champion Canada comes back to beat Ireland 2-1 at the Women’s World Cup

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2023 at 3:14 pm

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Conceding a goal directly from a corner kick against Ireland on Wednesday, Olympic champion Canada was in trouble in its second game of the Women’s World Cup. After a disappointing 0-0 draw with Nigeria in its opening match of the tournament, and with iconic forward Christine Sinclair on the bench, Canada’s hopes of advancing from the group stage were under threat. Up against a determined Ireland, an inspired Katie McCabe and torrential rain at Rectangular Stadium, the odds were stacking up against the Canadians. That hadn’t looked like being the case when McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner into the back of the net to give Ireland the lead and its first ever goal at a World Cup.



Launching her kick from the right, it was too high for anyone to get a touch and drifted beyond the reach of Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan before dipping under the bar. It was a stunning strike and a contender for goal of the tournament. Ireland, in its debut at the World Cup, was eliminated after back-to-back losses. The Irish lost to co-host Australia 1-0 in their opening match. Canada plays co-host Australia in Melbourne on Monday, while Ireland and Nigeria meet in Brisbane.

